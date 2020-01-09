Home

Roger Coe Notice
COE Roger Passed away peacefully at home
on 23rd December 2019
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Jill,
father of Martyn and Julyan,
grandfather of Simon,
Rebekah, Charlotte and Oliver.
Service at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January at 12 noon,
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving
at Toller Church, Gold Street,
Kettering at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired for R.N.L.I
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphilllips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
