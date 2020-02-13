|
KEACH On 16th January 2020, suddenly at home,
Roger Alwyne Keach
aged 76 years of
Burton Latimer.
Beloved husband of Judith, much
loved father to Annabel, father in law
to Craig, dear brother of Helen.
He will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Roger's Funeral Service will be held
at St. Mary the Virgin Church,
Burton Latimer, on the
27th February 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired are being received at the service for The Methodist Church, Burton Latimer.
Further enquiries to J R Norris & Son, 59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering, Northants, NN16 8NZ.
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020