Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Mobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Mobbs

Notice Condolences

Roger Mobbs Notice
MOBBS Roger William Aged 77 and after a long illness peacefully passed away on
8th April 2020 at the Old Vicarage
Care Home Weekley.
Loving husband to the late Jackie.
A loving Dad, Grandad and Grandpa.
A caring brother and brother-in-law
to Geoff and Stella.
Carl and Linda would like to send their heartfelt thanks to all of the brilliant staff at the Old Vicarage Care Home.
Roger's funeral is to take place at Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st April at 10.00am, for immediate family only. Donations in memory of Roger may be made payable by cheque to
Air Ambulance Service and sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -