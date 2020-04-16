|
MOBBS Roger William Aged 77 and after a long illness peacefully passed away on
8th April 2020 at the Old Vicarage
Care Home Weekley.
Loving husband to the late Jackie.
A loving Dad, Grandad and Grandpa.
A caring brother and brother-in-law
to Geoff and Stella.
Carl and Linda would like to send their heartfelt thanks to all of the brilliant staff at the Old Vicarage Care Home.
Roger's funeral is to take place at Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st April at 10.00am, for immediate family only. Donations in memory of Roger may be made payable by cheque to
Air Ambulance Service and sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020