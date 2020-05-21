|
|
|
BRADSHAW Ron Passed away peacefully on
9th May 2020 aged 73 years.
Loving husband of Joy,
devoted dad of Kate and Bekki,
father-in-law of Trevor and Paul,
adoring Gramp of Jessica, James,
Amelia, Charlotte and Evelyn.
Private family service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 28th May at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Diabetes UK or
The Stroke Association
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020