Carnell Ron Peacefully on 29th December 2019, aged 85 years of Kettering.
Reunited with his beloved wife Betty.
Much loved dad of Gary and Donna, devoted grandad of
Stacey, Steph, Yasmin and Elle.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Ron's funeral service will be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 14th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired are being
received for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries
to Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering, NN15 7QD,
Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020