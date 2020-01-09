Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Carnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Carnell

Notice Condolences

Ron Carnell Notice
Carnell Ron Peacefully on 29th December 2019, aged 85 years of Kettering.
Reunited with his beloved wife Betty.
Much loved dad of Gary and Donna, devoted grandad of
Stacey, Steph, Yasmin and Elle.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Ron's funeral service will be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 14th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired are being
received for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries
to Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering, NN15 7QD,
Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -