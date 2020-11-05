|
|
|
PINNOCK In the presence of his family at home
in Rushden, Cllr Ron Pinnock
passed away very peacefully
on his birthday 30th October,
aged 81 years.
Former Mayor of Rushden Town Council and Chairman of East
Northamptonshire Council.
Devoted husband of Janet,
Loving dad of Lucy and Jeremy.
Special Bampy of Sophie, Ben,
Callie, Jake and Jasmine.
Treasured brother of
all his sisters and brother.
"Serving the community until the end".
A private funeral service will take place.
Donations if desired may be made
payable to A. Abbott & Sons
and sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 OLZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020