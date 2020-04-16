|
|
|
INNES On April 8th 2020
after a long illness
Ronald aged 80 years.
Much loved
husband of Brenda,
father of David and Sharon,
grandfather of Lauren and Abigail,
great grandfather of Darcie and Jacob.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Ronald's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday 27th April at 10.30 am.
The service is for immediate family only.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020