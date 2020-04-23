|
|
|
INNES On April 8th 2020 after a long illness Ronald aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Breda,
father of David and Sharon,grandfather of Lauren and Abigail,great grandfather
of Darcie and Jacob.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Ronald's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium,Kettering on
Monday 27th April at 10.30 am.
The service is for immediate family only. Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020