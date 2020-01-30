|
|
|
Sherwood Ronald James 15 years since you left us.
I thought of you
with love today but that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday
and days before that too,
I think of you in silence
and often speak your name,
All I have are memories now and a picture in a frame.
Your memories are my keepsake
for which I'll never part,
God has you in His keeping,
You're forever in my heart.
Wishing you were here today.
Your loving wife Janet
xxx
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020