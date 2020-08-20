|
|
|
WYKES Ronald (Ted) Passed away peacefully on
12th August 2020, aged 76 years.
Much loved husband to Chris.
Loving father of
Tracey, Shane, Lee and Ryan.
A devoted grandad and great-grandad also a loving brother to Sheena.
He will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired for The British Lung Foundation are greatly appreciated and are being received by A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020