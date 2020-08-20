|
TEBBUTT (nee Bagshaw)
Rosalinde Passed away peacefully after
a short illness on Thursday
13th August 2020 aged 85 years.
She leaves Husband, John Tebbutt,
children, Paul and Helen,
grandchildren, Sam and Rebecca
and Great Grandson Eli.
She will be greatly missed.
Private funeral service to be held on
Friday 28th August, 2.30pm at
St. Edmunds Church, Warkton.
Family flowers only. Donations for
St. Edmunds Church, Warkton
and Marie Curie
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020