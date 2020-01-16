Home

Bruce Carter & Son
Havelock Street
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4QA
01933 698719
Rose Arnold

Notice Condolences

Rose Arnold Notice
ARNOLD Rose Aged 94 years, formerly of
Wollaston Road, Irchester, passed away peacefully on 18th December 2019 at Victoria House.

Beloved mum, gran and great gran. Funeral to be held at St.Katharines Church, Irchester at 11.30am on Tuesday 21st January 2020 followed
by interment at Irchester Cemetery.

Family flowers only, but if desired, donations for either St.Katharines Church or Maxicare Dog Rehoming can be placed in the box provided
at the service.

The family have requested that no black to be worn at the funeral please.

Enquiries to Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough
NN8 4QA Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
