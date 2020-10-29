Home

Rose Barker Notice
BARKER Peacefully on
24th October 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital.
Rose Evelyn, aged 90 years, of Raunds.
Beloved wife of Walt.
Rose will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
5th November at 3.00 p.m.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for
Serve and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
