Roy Franklin

Roy Franklin Notice
FRANKLIN Sadly passed away on
11th July, Roy aged 83 years.
Loving Husband to Jean, Father to David and Karen, Grandfather to Laura and Simon, Joanne and Katie and
Great Grandfather to Sophie and Emily.
He will be greatly missed by all
of his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday 24th July.
Family flowers only please but donations to Kettering General Hospital, Harrowden A Ward (cheques payable to KGH Charitable Trust)
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 16, 2020
