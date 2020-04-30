|
|
|
Gavin Roy Leonard Passed away peacefully at home on the 21st April 2020 aged 68 years.
Devoted husband to Sheila,
much loved father of Donna & Claire, bamp to Ryan, Jade, Max
and big bamp to Riley.
Beloved brother to
Brian, Terry & Barry.
Father-in-law to Lee.
Will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends.
A private funeral will be held,
family only to attend.
Enquiries to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS.
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020