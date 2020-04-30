Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Roy Gavin Notice
Gavin Roy Leonard Passed away peacefully at home on the 21st April 2020 aged 68 years.
Devoted husband to Sheila,
much loved father of Donna & Claire, bamp to Ryan, Jade, Max
and big bamp to Riley.
Beloved brother to
Brian, Terry & Barry.
Father-in-law to Lee.
Will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends.
A private funeral will be held,
family only to attend.
Enquiries to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS.
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
