Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Roy Lington Notice
LINGTON Roy Sadly passed away on
17th October 2020 aged 83 years.
A loved father, grandfather,
brother and uncle.
Private family service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Thursday 5th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
