Roy Payne Notice
PAYNE Roy Eric of Irthlingborough
peacefully passed away on
1st February aged 87 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved Wife Audrey.
Loving Dad to Clare,
and much loved Grandad,
Great Grandad and Uncle.
He will be sadly missed and
forever in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 21st February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for The Stroke Association
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
