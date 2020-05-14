|
RODWELL Roy Passed away on 3rd May 2020,
aged 73 years.
Loving husband of Sue,
wonderful dad to Marnie and Jim,
best Grandad ever to Beth, Chlo,
Emily, Samuel and Josh.
Private funeral service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 22nd May at 3pm.
Donations if desired,
for the British Lung Foundation
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk
All further enquiries including
link to live streaming may be made to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020