|
|
|
SMITH Roy David Former Rothwell Driving Instructor passed away peacefully
on 26th January at
Elm Bank Care Home aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Bessie, loving Dad of Chris (daughter)
and the late Robert (son-in-law),
dear Nephew of Wynne and
a dear Uncle and friend.
The funeral service took place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th February.
If desired donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020