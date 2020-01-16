|
|
|
Windle Roy Derek Beloved husband of Janet and much loved grandad and uncle.
Passed away peacefully in
Rushden Park Nursing Home on the 4th January 2020, aged 88 years.
He will greatly missed by all his family.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 24th January, 1.30pm at
The Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Parkinsons Society may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020