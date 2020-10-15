|
|
|
BENFORD Ruby We are sad to announce
the passing of Ruby, aged 93 years,
who died at home on
6th October 2020.
Ruby was born, had lived and
died in the same house.
Beloved wife of the late Ben
and sister of the late Les Pratt.
She will be greatly missed by
her nephew Jonathan and
his family Kath, Rachel and Ally.
Living alone, the family would like
to pass on their heartfelt thanks
to all her friends and neighbours
who cared for her so well.
Ruby's funeral is to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 19th October at 11.00 am.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions,
please contact the Funeral Directors
if you wish to attend.
No flowers please
but donations, if desired,
for The Dogs Trust
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020