Ruby Clune

Ruby Clune Notice
CLUNE Passed away peacefully
on 29th January, Ruby,
of Islip, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Paddy and
loving mum to Robin, Angela and Sue.
A dearly loved nan and great nan, she will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Parish Church of St Nicholas, Islip
on Friday 6th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for St Nicholas Church Islip and/or Cancer Research may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
