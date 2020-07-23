Home

Sandra Raven Notice
Raven Sandra Raven
nee Horton It is with great sadness
we announce that Sandra Raven
of Rushden, passed away on
14th July 2020, aged 75 years.

Sandra, a much-loved mother to
Sarah and Nichola, Grandma to Evie and sister to Jimmy and Malc, is now re- united with her late husband Frank.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
We will be taking Sandra on her
final journey on 27th July from
Sartoris Road before proceeding to Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.

Donations only please,
at the family's request, can be sent direct to Parkinson's UK (https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/donate) For further information please contact the Coop Funeralcare,
155 High Street, Rushden NN10 0PA
or tel: 01933-312030
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020
