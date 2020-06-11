|
THOMSON On May 28th 2020,
Sandra, aged 65 years, sadly passed away at
Kettering General Hospital,
after a long, brave battle.
As a family we are devastated.
She leaves a huge hole in the lives
of her partner Paul,
children Dematrina, Robert,
Scott, Adam and Arran.
Grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Sandra's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium,Kettering
on Thursday 18th June at 11.00am
for family members only.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020