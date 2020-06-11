Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Sandra Thomson

Sandra Thomson Notice
THOMSON On May 28th 2020,
Sandra, aged 65 years, sadly passed away at
Kettering General Hospital,
after a long, brave battle.
As a family we are devastated.
She leaves a huge hole in the lives
of her partner Paul,
children Dematrina, Robert,
Scott, Adam and Arran.
Grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Sandra's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium,Kettering
on Thursday 18th June at 11.00am
for family members only.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020
