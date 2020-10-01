Home

Sarah Mealing

Sarah Mealing Notice
MEALING Peacefully on 24th September, 2020
at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Sarah, of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved wife of Pete.
Loving mum of Emily.
Dearest daughter of Jackie & Eugene & sister of Gary.
A private funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers on Tuesday 6th October at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020
