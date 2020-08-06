|
|
|
STANNERS Sarah Paterson
(Sadie) In loving memory
Died on Tuesday the 21st July 2020
at Thackley Green Care Home.
She was born on the 13th April 1924
in Kilmarnock, the daughter of
George and Martha Nimmo.
She married Walter Stanners and
had a son, Bryan Stanners.
She was very loving, caring and
hardworking, and she worked well
into her late eighties. She would do
anything for anyone and gave complete
support to whoever needed it.
She loved being surrounded by her
family and friends, playing bowls and
having nights out at The Silver Band.
Sadie is survived by a large
extended family of grandchildren,
great grandchildren, cousins,
nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by us all.
The funeral service will be held at 11am, Wednesday the 12th August at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium, Rothwell Road,
Kettering, NN16 8XE.
The funeral car will be leaving
48 Dovedale Road, Corby, NN17 1LP
at 10:30am. It will then be taking
a pass and pause at the Stewart
& Lloyds Bowling Club, Occupation
Road, Corby NN17 1EH.
Due to the current regulations the funeral service will only be for immediate family.
A wake will be held at The Everard Arms, 156 Cottingham Road, Corby NN17 1SY from 1pm onwards and all are welcome to come and celebrate Sadie's life with a drink on the family.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020