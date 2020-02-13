|
Picken Serena Dolores (Dee) Aged 86, passed away peacefully on Monday
January 20th 2020 in Wellingborough.
She was born to mother Lily May
and father Ramond Kong in
Seaford Town, Westmoreland,
Jamaica on May 3rd 1933, the
second youngest of seven children.
Dee grew up in Seaford surrounded by a loving and caring family. Marrying young and going on to have her own family of five children interrupted her plan to become a nurse. Instead Dee became a housewife, a mother to Sonya her eldest and four sons, Anthony, Robert, Peter and Don
and in addition gave support to her husband's business on the island.
Dee's sister Phyllis and her family
had a few years earlier set sail and settled in England and Dee and family followed and resided in Hampstead in the early 60s. The move from the city
to the Wellingborough countryside in 1969 gave the family a fresh new start and although moves to Earls Barton, Northampton and Irthlingborough followed, Dee never lost her love
for the Shire.
She was happiest with a bulging
fridge and family crowded around her dining table. She was an excellent cook who embraced her mix of German, Chinese- Caribbean roots and could conjure up the best stew peas and rice. Her house parties were legendary and good food and drink and spectacular dancing always prevailed.
Her children are married to Neal, Sharon, Mary, Julie and Alison respectively and although Dee
found the empty nest syndrome
very difficult the family kept very
close especially her beloved first granddaughter Hayley.
Dee was preceded in death by her sisters Gloria and Phyllis and brother Edward and leaves a legacy of her
5 children, 10 grandchildren and
6 great grandchildren.
Dee will be forever remembered as a bright shining light to her family, all her friends and church and religion. Her strong and untiring faith in the Roman Catholic Church never left her side and she battled her illness with grace, dignity, integrity and courage.
Requiem Mass and funeral service
will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Gt. Billing on Wednesday
February 19th 2020 at 10.30am followed by committal at Wellingborough Crematorium at
12.00pm. Dee's wake will take place
at the Stags Head Gt. Doddington at 12.30pm where her life will be celebrated.
The Fung and Picken families would
like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Cynthia Spencer Hospice for their attentiveness and awesome loving care. Donations may be made
to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020