Duffy Sharon it is with great sorrow Patricia and Norman Barratt announce the passing of their beloved daughter Sharon Lynn Duffy, on 13th July 2020 after a long illness fought bravely and defiantly.
Sharon leaves a truly devoted husband Mike, her loving children Liam, Gary and Calum, their partners Alison, Shannon, & Ashleigh, and two much loved grandchildren Travis and Courtney. a step-mum to Ben & Daniel.
Will be missed so much by all her siblings, Denise, Kevin, Linda, and Coral, and their partners, nieces, nephews
& our extended family.
'Rest peacefully our beautiful sparrow - until we meet again you will be held forever in all our hearts '
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020