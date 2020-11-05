Home

Sharon Hall

Notice

Sharon Hall Notice
HALL Sharon Hazel
(née Rayson) of Desborough, passed away peacefully on 18th October 2020, aged 52 years. Loving daughter of Val and Dave, much loved wife and soulmate of Jason. Private funeral at Kettering Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Target Ovarian Cancer may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
