BAISH Peacefully on 6th October 2020, Sheila, aged 84 years of Higham Ferrers.
Now reunited with David.
Loving mother of Karen and Ian,
dearest nan of Danielle and Kirsty.
A private funeral service will be held
at the A. Munn Chapel Kettering
Crematorium on Friday 16th October
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020