BLACKWELL Peacefully on 12th September 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Sheila aged 87 years of Kettering.
A dearly loved mum who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A Private Funeral Service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday
29th September at 11.30am.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020