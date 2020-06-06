Home

Sheila Parr Notice
PARR (née Bennett,
formerly Harvey)
Sheila Mary of Deeping St James, previously Desborough and
Market Harborough, died 15th May
aged 92 years after some years
of disability borne with grace.
She will be sorely missed by her children Karen and Kelly,
family and friends.
Funeral at Peterborough Crematorium (immediate family only)
Monday, June 8th, 2:30 pm
departing from Shiela's home at 2 pm.
Family flowers only. Donations to RSPCA and Cats Protection League via RJ Scholes, 4 Horsegate,
Deeping St James PE6 8EN
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020
