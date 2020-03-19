|
RICE Sheila Patricia of Rushden.
Passed away on 8th March 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bryan Alfred.
Loving and much loved Mum
of Diana and Philip, Son-in-Law Julian
and Daughter-In-Law Carol.
Devoted Nan of Samantha,
Andrew, Christopher,
Amy and Stephen and
Great-Granny to little Willow and
new Great-Grandchild expected
around her birthday in September.
Sheila will be remembered for
her deep love for all animals especially
cats of which she had and loved many.
Also her love of spring flowers.
We will all love and miss you always.
The funeral service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday
1st April 2020 at 1.00pm,
black clothes not required but something pink as this was
Sheila's favourite colour.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired can be made
for Wood Green Animal Shelter and can be collected at the service or passed to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020