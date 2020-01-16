Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Soames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Soames

Notice Condolences

Sheila Soames Notice
SOAMES Peacefully on 3rd January, 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital, Sheila,
aged 93 years of Wellingborough.
Dearly loved Sister, Auntie,
Great Auntie & Friend.
Funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday 31st January
at 1.00p.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Animals In
Need may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -