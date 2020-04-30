Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Sheila Walker Notice
Walker Sheila
(nee Neal) Passed away peacefully on
22nd April 2020, aged 79 years.
A much loved mother,
sister, grandmother,
great grandmother and friend.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family, friends
and village communities of
Broughton and Rothwell.
Private funeral service to be held on Tuesday 5th May at 3.30pm.
Sheila's ashes will be interred
at Broughton Cemetery at a later date,
where flower and charity details
will be confirmed.
For all enquiries including live streaming link please contact:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
