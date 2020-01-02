|
|
|
BATCHELOR (Dines)
Shirley Passed away on
18th December 2019
aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Rex,
loving mum of Mike and Karen
(daughter-in-law)
and the late Jeff,
loved sister of Janice (Australia),
dear nana of Laura,
Neil and Callum,
and a great nana.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1.00pm.
All flowers please and
further enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020