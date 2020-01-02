Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Batchelor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Batchelor

Notice Condolences

Shirley Batchelor Notice
BATCHELOR (Dines)
Shirley Passed away on
18th December 2019
aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Rex,
loving mum of Mike and Karen
(daughter-in-law)
and the late Jeff,
loved sister of Janice (Australia),
dear nana of Laura,
Neil and Callum,
and a great nana.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1.00pm.
All flowers please and
further enquiries to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -