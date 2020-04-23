|
BOUGHEY Shirley Jean Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 16th April 2020 aged 84.
Loving Mother of Andrew, Julie and Christopher. A kind and caring Grandmother and Great Grandmother to her 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Now reunited and at peace with her late and much loved Husband Andrew. A graveside service will be held for Shirley on Tuesday 5th May
at Shire Lodge Cemetery for family members only. All further enquiries to please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020