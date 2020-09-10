|
|
|
Bull Shirley Ruth Passed away peacefully at Rushden Park Care Home
on 28 August 2020.
Wife of the Late Tony, Mum to Trevor and Graham - Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Thursday 17 September 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to WNAA.
Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions there is limited outside capacity
only at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road, Wellingborough. NN8 2AU Tel: 01933 222492
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020