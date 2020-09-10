Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Bull

Notice Condolences

Shirley Bull Notice
Bull Shirley Ruth Passed away peacefully at Rushden Park Care Home
on 28 August 2020.
Wife of the Late Tony, Mum to Trevor and Graham - Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Thursday 17 September 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to WNAA.
Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions there is limited outside capacity
only at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road, Wellingborough. NN8 2AU Tel: 01933 222492
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -