The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Sid Evans

Sid Evans Notice
EVANS Sid Passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 4th August 2020.
Much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad to Glyn, the late David,
Neil and daughter- in-law Adele. Beloved grandad to Ben and
Thomas and a dearly loved brother.
Sid's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 19th August at 11.00 am.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
