BALDWIN Peacefully on 15th February 2020.
Stan aged 90 years
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen.
Much loved father and grandfather.
The funeral service will be held
at St. Peters Church, Irthlingborough
on Thursday 5th March at 1.00 p.m.
followed by a committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired for
Leukaemia and Myeloma Research UK
may be sent to A.Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020