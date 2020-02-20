Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Baldwin

Notice Condolences

Stan Baldwin Notice
BALDWIN Peacefully on 15th February 2020.
Stan aged 90 years
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen.
Much loved father and grandfather.
The funeral service will be held
at St. Peters Church, Irthlingborough
on Thursday 5th March at 1.00 p.m.
followed by a committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired for
Leukaemia and Myeloma Research UK
may be sent to A.Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -