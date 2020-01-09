|
|
|
ROLLINGS Peacefully on 5th January 2020 at Rushden Park Nursing Home.
Stan aged 98 years of Higham Ferrers. Beloved husband of the late
Dorothy. Much loved father of four, grandfather of five and Great
grandfather of four. The funeral service will be held at Nene Valley
Crematorium , Wellingborough on Friday 24th January at 4.00p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020