|
|
|
Wilford Stan aged 92 years,
left this life on
Sunday 14th June 2020
at Home in Wellingborough
with his beloved wife Jessie, by his side .
Wonderful father to
Sue, Judy and the late Tim.
A wise and treasured grandfather
to Carly, Sasha, Kimberley, Guy
and Ross and great grandfather
to Arlie, Georgie and Chester.
A private family funeral
service will be held for Stan.
All enquiries c/o
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors
Tel 01933 222707
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 17, 2020