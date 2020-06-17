Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Stan Wilford

Stan Wilford Notice
Wilford Stan aged 92 years,
left this life on
Sunday 14th June 2020
at Home in Wellingborough
with his beloved wife Jessie, by his side .

Wonderful father to
Sue, Judy and the late Tim.
A wise and treasured grandfather
to Carly, Sasha, Kimberley, Guy
and Ross and great grandfather
to Arlie, Georgie and Chester.

A private family funeral
service will be held for Stan.

All enquiries c/o
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors
Tel 01933 222707
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 17, 2020
