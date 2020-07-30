|
|
|
RAWLINS STANLEY On July 24th 2020,
peacefully in his sleep at Raunds Lodge Nursing Home.
Stanley, aged 84 years,
of Raunds.
Much loved partner of Anne.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Sleep in peace now.
Stanley's funeral service will take place at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private service.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are for Dementia UK.
These can be sent direct to
Dementia UK,
7th Floor, One Aldgate,
London EC3N 1RE.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street,
Raunds NN9 6LL
Tel: 01933 623 432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020