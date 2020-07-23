|
Wilby Stanley Kenneth It is with great sadness we announce that Stanny, of Higham Ferrers,
passed away suddenly on
14th July 2010, aged 83 years.
Now re-united with his late parents.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
We will be taking Stanny on his final journey along Northampton Road, Higham Ferrers on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 4.35pm before proceeding to the Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough, at 5pm for
a private funeral service.
Flowers and further enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
155 High Street, Rushden
01933 312030
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020