Stella Rowntree

Stella Rowntree Notice
ROWNTREE Stella May
(nee Goff) Passed away peacefully in
Northampton General Hospital on
9th January 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael
and much loved mum of Ruth
and Peter (son-in-law).

The funeral service will be held on Friday 14th February, 1.00pm at Nene
Valley Crematorium followed by a Thanksgiving service at Wollaston Methodist Church at 2.00pm

Family flowers only please.
Donations for Wollaston Methodist
Church or The Stroke Association may be sent to Toby Hunt Funeral
Service, 34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
