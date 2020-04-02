|
ALLEN Stephen John On 20th March 2020, aged 66 years.
Peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, after a short but brave fight against
his illness.
Loving Father of Brent and Christy.
Steve will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
A closed funeral service is to take
place at Bretby Crematorium,
on Thursday 9th April.
Due to safety restrictions currently in place, we will look to hold a memorable evening for Steve at a future date and will advise on details once this is able to be arranged.
Keep the faith.
Donations in Steve's memory may be made online at Cancer Research UK
or Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020