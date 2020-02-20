Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
14:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Angus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Angus

Notice Condolences

Stephen Angus Notice
ANGUS Stephen Passed away at home on
3rd February 2020 aged 64 years.
A loving son, brother and grandad.
Cherished dad of Cherrie-Lee,
Marie, Leanne and Rebecca.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 2 p.m.
All flowers and further enquiries to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -