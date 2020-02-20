|
|
|
ANGUS Stephen Passed away at home on
3rd February 2020 aged 64 years.
A loving son, brother and grandad.
Cherished dad of Cherrie-Lee,
Marie, Leanne and Rebecca.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 2 p.m.
All flowers and further enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020